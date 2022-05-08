Support Local Journalism


JOHNSON – Sue Johnson, 71, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, May 1. A Memorial Service will be May 17, 2 p.m. at The Commons at Baxter.

TANGE – Sally Tange, 90, of Bozeman passed away Friday, May 6.

