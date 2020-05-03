MARLENEE – Congressman Ronald C. Marlenee, 84, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, April 26. Services are planned for August 8, at Springhill Presbyterian Church, time to be announced.
HAGER – A Funeral Service for Lyla Hager, 88, will be Monday, May 4, 10:30 a.Mm. at Summit Church. Visitation with family will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church, with interment following at 4 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Social distancing is encouraged; for those who wish to participate in the funeral online please go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=
TAYLOR — A Celebration of Life for James Taylor will be held on August 6, at 3 p.m. at the Emerson Cultural Center.
SCHERFIG – Inge Scherfig, 85, of Bozeman, formerly of Boulder, Colorado, passed away Wednesday, April 29. No services are planned at this time.
