MONROE – Richard “Dick” Monroe, 86, of Bozeman passed away Mon, May 23. Services will be announced.

VANKIRK – A Memorial Service for Lynessa Vankirk will be May 30, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson with Military Honors given at 2:30 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Reception to follow.

HARRISON – A Graveside Service for Kathie Harrison will be June 4, 9:30 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 10:30 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

SICKLER – Raymond Sickler, 84, of Bozeman passed away Thur, May 26. A Memorial will be held at a later date.

