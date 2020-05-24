Support Local Journalism


VAN EGMOND – A Celebration of Life for Willemina Van Egmond, 96, will be Saturday, May 30, 11 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Manhattan.

STEELE – Ruth M. Steele, 96, of Bozeman passed away on Sunday, May 17. Services will be held at a later date.

SAILER – Roberta “Bobbi” Sailer, 80, of Bozeman passed away on Thursday, May 21. Services will be held at a later date.

American Legion Post 14

Memorial Day Silent March

May 25 @ 9am

7th to Rouse down Main

All Are Welcome

