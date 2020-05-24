VAN EGMOND – A Celebration of Life for Willemina Van Egmond, 96, will be Saturday, May 30, 11 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Manhattan.
STEELE – Ruth M. Steele, 96, of Bozeman passed away on Sunday, May 17. Services will be held at a later date.
SAILER – Roberta “Bobbi” Sailer, 80, of Bozeman passed away on Thursday, May 21. Services will be held at a later date.
American Legion Post 14
Memorial Day Silent March
May 25 @ 9am
7th to Rouse down Main
All Are Welcome
