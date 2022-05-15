Subscribe
JOHNSON – A Memorial Service for Sue Johnson will be Tuesday, May 17, 2 p.m. at The Commons at Baxter.
LEPROWSE – Thomas “Tom” LeProwse, 94, of Bozeman passed away Thursday, May 12. Services will be announced.
DIEMER – Harry Diemer, 83, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, May 7.
MCCONNEN – Dr. Richard J. McConnen of Bozeman, April 22, 1930 to May 12, 2022.
