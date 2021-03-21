CASCADDAN – Barbara Cascaddan, 92, of Bozeman, passed away Wednesday, March 17. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 22 at First Lutheran Church. To attend virtually, visit www.dokkennelson.com.
WELLS – Jack Wells, 83, of Montana passed away in Arizona Tuesday, March 16. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on May 29 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
HYDE – Bridgette Hyde, 40, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, March 13. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 at Riverside Country Club.
