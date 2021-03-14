DUNBAR – Helen Dunbar, 86, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, March 10. Joint Memorial Services for Erwin and Helen will be announced.
KINYON – A Memorial Service for Harry Kinyon, 96, will be held Friday, March 19, 11 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
CHRISTMAN -Barbara Christman, 90, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, March 10. Visitation with family and friends will be March 26, 9 to 11 a.m. at Grand Avenue Christian Church, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at the church.
BOWMAN – Michael David Bowman, 56, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, March 10. Services will be announced at a later date.
