OWEN – Joyce Owen, 83, of Bozeman passed away Thur, March 10. A Funeral Service will be Thur, March 17, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Interment will be Fri, March 18, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings.

BETSON – Visitation for Rosemary Betson will be March 18, 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be Sat, March 19, 10 A.M. at MeadowView Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 12 P.M. at Summit Church.

BATCHELDER – Frances Batchelder, 86, of Belgrade passed away Thur, March 10. Graveside Services will be Sat, March 19, 2 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 3 P.M. at Springhill Presbyterian Church at 4769 W. Babcock St.

FEDDES – Visitation for Nellie Feddes will be Sun, March 20, 2 to 5 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be Mon, March 21, 10 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.

CARTER – Visitation for Gilbert “Gib” Carter will be March 24, 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A private Family Graveside Service will be held. A Memorial Service will be April 23, at Summit Church. Time to be announced.

BENSON — Richard D. Benson, 84, passed away on Mon, Feb 28, in Sheridan, MT. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held July 16, 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

SHYNE – Marcelle Shyne, 63, of Bozeman passed away Thur, March 10. Arrangements are pending.

