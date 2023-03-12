Let the news come to you

Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, March 12, 2023

SHIPMAN — A Celebration of Life for Connie Shipman will be held Sat, March 18, from 1 to 4 P.M. at the Holiday Inn Express in Belgrade.


PURCELL — Bill Purcell, 88, of Bozeman passed away Thur, March 9. A Memorial Service will be March 24, 2 P.M. at Christ the King Lutheran Church.

