CARACCIOLO – A Memorial Service for Tina Caracciolo, 54, will be Monday, June 8, 2 p.m. at 11699 Gooch Hill Rd. in Gallatin Gateway.
MELEE – Betty Melee, 97, of Bozeman passed away Thursday, June 4. Visitation will be Sunday, June 7, 2 to 4 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson.
SCHILDROTH – Gerald “Jerry” Schildroth, 77, of Virginia City passed away Saturday, May 30. Services will be announced at a later date.
DOORNBOS – Jerry Doornbos, 67, of Manhattan passed away Wednesday, June 3. No services are planned at this time.
DUNN – Beverly Dunn, 85, of Belgrade passed away Thursday, June 4. No services are planned at this time.
