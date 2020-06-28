VESELY – A Memorial Service for Nila Vesely, 82, who passed away March 22, will be held July 10, 10 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
ACKERMAN – Cecil Ackerman, 59, of Belgrade passed away Friday, June 19. Services will be announced at a later date.
SWIFT – Ted Swift, 94, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, June 20. Services will be held at a later date.
DALTON – Joe Dalton, 62, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, June 24. Services will be held at a later date.
