CONWELL – Kevin Conwell, 60, of Bozeman passed away Tue, June 14. A Celebration of Life will be June 30, 3 P.M. at Bozeman High School.

MCKENZIE — Bob McKenzie, 82, of Bozeman passed away on March 21. An outdoor Celebration of Life will be held on July 8, at 4 P.M. at Beall Park.

LOCKIE — Kathleen A. Lockie, 70, of Bozeman, passed away Sun, June 5. A Celebration of Life will be July 16, 2 to 4 P.M. at Brookdale Springmeadows.

GARY — A Celebration of Life for Marie Gary will be held July 24, 3 P.M. at the Love Lane Barn.

HOWARD – Karen “Jackie” Howard, 80, of Bozeman passed away Fri, June 24. Private Family Graveside Services will be held at a later date.

