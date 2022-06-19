Support Local Journalism


JAMESON – Graveside Services with Military Honors for William “Bill” Jameson will be held Wed, June 22, 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Lindley Pavilion.

VELTKAMP – Arlene Veltkamp, 92, of Belgrade passed away Thur, Jan 27. A Memorial Service will be Wed, June 22, 11 A.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.

ANDERSON – Betty Anderson, 96, of Manhattan passed away Mon, June 13. A Celebration of Life will be held in Minnesota with a Family Service at Fort Snelling Veterans Cemetery.

HERTZ – Cecile Marie Hertz, 81, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Dec 29. A Memorial Service will be Fri, June 25, 1 P.M. at St. James Episcopal Church. A reception will follow at 3 P.M. at the family home.

CONWELL – Kevin Conwell, 60, of Bozeman passed away Tue, June 14. Services will be announced.

JUNTUNEN – Marilyn Juntunen, 74, of Belgrade passed away Thur, June 16. Services will be announced.

