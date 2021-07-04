EVERSMAN – A Celebration of Life for Thomas Eversman, 86, will be Sat, July 10, 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. at Riverside Country Club in Bozeman.
DEMETRIADES – A Memorial Service for Donna Demetriades, 95, will be Sat, August 14, 2 P.M. at Hope Lutheran Church.
SIMKINS – Georgia “Jean” Simkins, 98, of Bozeman passed away Thur, July 1. A Memorial Service will be Aug 18, 4 P.M. at Bozeman United Methodist Church.
SMITH – George Smith, 94, of Bozeman passed away July 2. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be Sat, July 10, 10 A.M. at Salesville Cemetery.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.