JONES – Anna Jones, 93, of Belgrade passed away Tue, July 26. A Graveside Service will be Aug 6, 11 A.M. at Meadow View Cemetery.

WALLS — A Memorial Service for Oma Walls will take place on Aug 10, 1 P.M. at St. James Episcopal Church.

MACNAB – Donna MacNab, 79, formerly of Bozeman passed away Sun, Jan 2. A Celebration of Life will be Aug 13, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

