COLLISON – Wilma Collison, 95, of Bozeman passed away Thur, June 30. A Memorial Service will be Fri, July 8, 1 P.M. at Grace Bible Church.

BACKLIN – Curtis Backlin, 85, of Bozeman passed away Wed, June 29. A Funeral Service will be Sat, July 9, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

