MOLENDYK – A Memorial Service for Kay Molendyk, 87, will be Friday, July 31, 11 a.m. at Belgrade United Reformed Church.
MCCUTCHEON – Tim McCutcheon, 62, of Belgrade passed away Thursday, July 16. A Gathering to celebrate Tim’s life will be Friday, July 31, 2 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. Please bring your favorite memory or story to share.
KURK – A Celebration of Life for Doug Kurk, 65, will be Aug 1, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lindley Park Pavilion. Masks are encouraged along with social distancing.
RABEL – Linda Rabel, 74, of Manhattan passed away on Thursday, July 23. An outdoor service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug 1, at 1609 Hulbert East Road.
