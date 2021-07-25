Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, July 25, 2021 Jul 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KLOMPIEN – Lois Klompien, 91, of Manhattan passed away Wed, July 21. Visitation will be Mon, July 26, at 9 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Graveside Services will be at Churchill Cemetery at 10 A.M., followed by a Memorial Service at Bethel Christian Reformed Church at 11 A.M.DUNBAR – A Memorial Service for Helen and Erwin Dunbar will be held at 11:00 A.M. on July 30, at Bozeman United Methodist Church. Graveside Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on July 31, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings. If you so choose to, Memorial Gifts may be given to Scout Troop #679, c/o Jill Therrien, 702 Hyalite View Dr., Bozeman, MT, 59718. PICTON – A Graveside Service for Dr. Harold D. Picton, 88, will be Sat, July 31, 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at Bozeman United Methodist Church at 11 A.M. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service Graveside Christianity Harold D. Picton Lois Klompien Gift Memorial Cemetery Recommended for you