ALLEN – Dr Edward Allen, 91, passed away on May 3, 2021. A Celebration of his Life will be held at the River Rock Community Center on Fri, July 23, from 4 to 8 P.M. For the full obituary visit www.dokkennelson.com
LAPLANT – Donald LaPlant, 82, of Bozeman passed away Tue, July 13. Visitation will be July 24, 1 to 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson, with a Funeral Service to follow at 2 P.M.
DUNBAR – A Memorial Service for Helen and Erwin Dunbar will be held at 11:00 A.M. on July 30, at Bozeman United Methodist Church. Graveside Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on July 31, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings.
LITLE – Graveside Services for Albert Litle will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 24, at Sunset Hills Cemetery, with Memorial Services to follow at 11:00 A.M. at Bozeman United Methodist Church
CASCADDAN – Morris “Cass” Cascaddan, 93, of Bozeman passed away Tue, July 13. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
