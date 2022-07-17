Let the news come to you

BENTZEN- A Graveside Service for Donald Bentzen will be held July 22, 11 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

GARY — A Celebration of Life for Marie Gary will be held July 24, 3 P.M. at the Love Lane Barn.

MULLEN — A Celebration of Life for Dr. Pierce & Margaret Mullen will be held July 30, 12:30 P.M. at the Story Mansion.

MUNSEY — Connor Munsey, 24, of Bozeman, passed away Tues, July 12. A Celebration of Life will be held Aug 12, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

