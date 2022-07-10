Support Local Journalism


KLARE – Morris Klare, 90, of Bozeman passed away Wed, July 6. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. Date will be announced.

FRYE – Bonnie Frye passed away in Helena, Fri, July 8. Arrangements are pending

FISHER – Rosa Graczyk Fisher, 94, of Bozeman passed away Thur, July 7. Private Family Services will be held in East Helena at a later date.

