KIRCHHOFF – Maureen Kirchhoff, 69, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Jan 1. A Funeral Mass will be Tue, Jan 11, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

GOVER – Audrey Gover, 99, of Three Forks passed away Tue, Jan 4. A Memorial Service will be Tue, Jan 11, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

MOSS – Alice Moss, 68, of Belgrade passed away Sat, Jan 1. A Celebration of Life will be in the summer of 2022.

LODGE – Cleora Lodge, 92, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Dec 29. Services will be held at a later date.

MYERS – Dolores Myers, 86, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Jan 3. Services will be held early this summer.

