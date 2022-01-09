Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, January 9, 2022 Jan 9, 2022 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KIRCHHOFF – Maureen Kirchhoff, 69, of Bozeman passed away Sat, Jan 1. A Funeral Mass will be Tue, Jan 11, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.GOVER – Audrey Gover, 99, of Three Forks passed away Tue, Jan 4. A Memorial Service will be Tue, Jan 11, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.MOSS – Alice Moss, 68, of Belgrade passed away Sat, Jan 1. A Celebration of Life will be in the summer of 2022. LODGE – Cleora Lodge, 92, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Dec 29. Services will be held at a later date.MYERS – Dolores Myers, 86, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Jan 3. Services will be held early this summer. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Maureen Kirchhoff Dolores Myers Cleora Lodge Alice Moss Audrey Gover Funeral Recommended for you