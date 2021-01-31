RAMSEY — Dr. Leonard Ramsey, 67, of Bozeman passed away on Thursday, January 28. Funeral Services will be February 13, 10 a.m. at Journey Church. To view the live stream, please visit www.dokkennelson.com.
BROWNE – John T. Browne, MD, 87, of Bozeman passed away Sunday, January 24. Services will be announced at a future date.
STONE – June Stone, 98, of Bozeman passed away Friday, January 29. No services are planned.
WELCH – Ruth Welch, 93, of Bozeman passed away Monday, January 25. Services are pending.
