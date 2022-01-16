Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, January 16, 2022 Jan 16, 2022 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SULLIVAN – Chesa Sullivan, 56, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Jan 10. A Memorial Service will be Fri, Jan 21, 11 A.M. at E-Free Church in Bozeman.WEISKITTEL – Lois A. Weiskittel, 89, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Jan 10. A Funeral Service will be Sat, Jan 22, 2:30 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. NELSON – Lenora Nelson, 98, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Jan 13. At her request, no services are planned.ALLEN – Dorothea Allen, 89, of Belgrade passed away Thur, Jan 13. Services will be announced at a later date. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Lois A. Weiskittel Thur Dokken-nelson Interment Cemetery Dorothea Allen Recommended for you