Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SULLIVAN – Chesa Sullivan, 56, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Jan 10. A Memorial Service will be Fri, Jan 21, 11 A.M. at E-Free Church in Bozeman.

WEISKITTEL – Lois A. Weiskittel, 89, of Bozeman passed away Mon, Jan 10. A Funeral Service will be Sat, Jan 22, 2:30 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

NELSON – Lenora Nelson, 98, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Jan 13. At her request, no services are planned.

ALLEN – Dorothea Allen, 89, of Belgrade passed away Thur, Jan 13. Services will be announced at a later date.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you