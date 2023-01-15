Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

CERON — Alva Ceron, 89, of Livingston passed away Wed, Jan 11. A Service will be Mon, Jan 16, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you