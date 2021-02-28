KREBILL – An online Memorial Service for Paul Krebill, based at First Presbyterian Church of Bozeman, will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2 p.m. The service may be viewed at fpcbozeman.org/media.
ANDERSON – Margaret Anderson, 60, of Manhattan passed away Saturday, February 20. A Memorial Service will be March 13, 2 p.m. at The Commons at Baxter and Love Ln. A Private Family interment will be held in Sunset Hills Cemetery.
