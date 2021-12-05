Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, December 5, 2021 Dec 5, 2021 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MCGEE – Deborah McGee, 70, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Dec 1. A Celebration of Life will be Dec 11, 2 to 5 P.M. at 775 Moffit Gulch Rd. in Bozeman. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deborah Mcgee Bozeman Pass Away Celebration Notice Recommended for you