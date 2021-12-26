Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, December 26, 2021 Dec 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHITE – A Memorial Service for Carol White will be Fri, Dec 31, 10 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church.GROSSKOPF – A Memorial Service for Laurel Alberda Grosskopf will be Fri, Dec 31, 2 P.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.MOLENDYK – Edward Molendyk, 92, of Manhattan passed away Dec 19. A Memorial Service will be Jan 7, 11 A.M. at Belgrade United Reformed Church. HOPKINS – A Celebration of Life for Nancy Hopkins will be Jan 8, 9 A.M. at Bozeman United Methodist Church. Please wear your blue and gold.BUCKINGHAM – Ross Buckingham, 70, of Three Forks passed away Dec 14. A Memorial Service will be Jan 15, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.LYNCH-TAYLOR – Judith (Van Strien) Lynch-Taylor, 76, of Belgrade passed away Wed, Dec 22. No services are planned at this time. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ross Buckingham Edward Molendyk Christianity Lynch-taylor Laurel Alberda Grosskopf Nancy Hopkins Gold Celebration Recommended for you