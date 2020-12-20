VAN DYKE – A Visitation for Clarence Van Dyke, 89, will be today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be Monday, December 21, 2 p.m. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at Grace Bible Church at 3:30 p.m.
COK – Barbara Cok, 92, of Manhattan passed away Friday, December 11. No public Memorial Service is planned. A Family Interment Service will be held on Wednesday, December 23 at 2:00 p.m. in the Churchill cemetery. To view the live webcast, please visit www.dokkennelson.com.
DYK- Arie Dyk, 96, passed away on December 16, at his residence in Churchill. Visitation will be December 29, 9 to 10 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. A Graveside Service will be at 10 a.m. in Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church.
