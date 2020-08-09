SHYNE – A Funeral Mass for Norman Shyne, 90, will be Friday, August 14, 1:30 p.m. at Holy Rosary Parish.
ROSS – A Memorial Service for Thomas Ross, 82, will be August 27, 4 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson.
BANDY – Alice Bandy, 89, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, August 5. Private Graveside Services will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
ROBERTS – Barbara Roberts, 78, of Bozeman passed away Thursday, August 6. Services are pending.
