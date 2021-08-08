Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, August 8, 2021 Aug 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ORIET — A Memorial Service for William “Bill” Oriet, 93, will be Wed, Aug 11, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. The family requests that any attendees who are not fully vaccinated please wear a mask.DEMETRIADES – A Memorial Service for Donna Demetriades, 95, will be Aug 14, 2 P.M. at Hope Lutheran Church. Per church requirements, please wear a mask.PETERSON – Daniel Peterson, 77, of Bozeman passed away Mon, July 26. Services will be announced at a later date. MACSWEEN – Alistair “Al” MacSween, 94, of Bozeman passed away Tues, Aug 3. Memorial services will be held in Sept in Billings and Bozeman.BAKER – Martha Baker, 72, of Belgrade passed away Wed, Aug 4. Services to be announced.ORIET – James “Jim” Oriet, 64 of Manhattan passed away Wed, Aug 4. Services will be held at a later date. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Martha Baker Oriet Daniel Peterson Mask Manhattan James Oriet Recommended for you