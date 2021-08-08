Support Local Journalism


ORIET — A Memorial Service for William “Bill” Oriet, 93, will be Wed, Aug 11, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. The family requests that any attendees who are not fully vaccinated please wear a mask.

DEMETRIADES – A Memorial Service for Donna Demetriades, 95, will be Aug 14, 2 P.M. at Hope Lutheran Church. Per church requirements, please wear a mask.

PETERSON – Daniel Peterson, 77, of Bozeman passed away Mon, July 26. Services will be announced at a later date.

MACSWEEN – Alistair “Al” MacSween, 94, of Bozeman passed away Tues, Aug 3. Memorial services will be held in Sept in Billings and Bozeman.

BAKER – Martha Baker, 72, of Belgrade passed away Wed, Aug 4. Services to be announced.

ORIET – James “Jim” Oriet, 64 of Manhattan passed away Wed, Aug 4. Services will be held at a later date.

