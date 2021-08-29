Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, August 29, 2021 Aug 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CALVIN – Jennifer Calvin, 23, of Butte, formerly of Bozeman passed away Sun, Aug 15. A Celebration of Life will be Mon, Aug 30, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.FONDA – A Celebration of Life for Portia Fonda will be Sat, Sept 4, 1 P.M. at Pine Creek Lodge. SCHROEDER – Dick Schroeder, 70, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Aug 22. A Celebration of Life will be Sept 6, 12:30 P.M. at The Commons/Journey Church. With the uptick of Covid, there will be opportunity for social distancing and we encourage you to use masks at your own discretion. To view the live webcast please visit thecommonsbozeman.com/live. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Celebration Dick Schroeder Jennifer Calvin Opportunity Bozeman Pass Away Portia Fonda Recommended for you