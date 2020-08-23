WARD – Donald L. Ward, 76, of Lansing, Michigan passed away Saturday, August 1. Graveside Services will be Monday, August 24, 4 p.m. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
ROSS – A Family Gathering for Thomas Ross, 82, will be August 27, 4 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. To view live service, go to www.dokkennelson.com.
DEAN – Kathryn Dean, 76, of Belgrade passed away Saturday, August 15. No services will be held at this time.
LOHMILLER – Robert Lohmiller, 84, of Bozeman passed away Monday, August 17. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
ROBERTS – Barbara Roberts, 78, of Bozeman passed away August 6. No services are planned as family and friends already celebrated her life and retirement from Mount Ellis Elementary in October of 2019. If you have any questions, please see alternate media outlets. A “thank you” to all who loved and cared for her.
