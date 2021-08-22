Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, August 22, 2021 Aug 22, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THORNBURG – A Funeral Mass for Ruth Thornburg, 94, will be Mon, Aug 23, 10 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ruth Thornburg Funeral Notice Holy Rosary Catholic Church Recommended for you