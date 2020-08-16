Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, August 16, 2020 Aug 16, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROSS – A Family Gathering for Thomas Ross, 82, will be August 27, 4 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson. To view live service, go to www.dokkennelson.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thomas Ross Gathering Notice