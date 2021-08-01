Support Local Journalism


BORGESON – Joanne Borgeson, 86, of Bozeman passed away Sun, July 25. A Memorial Service will be today, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

AINSWORTH – A Memorial Service for Walter Ainsworth, 93, will be Aug 4, 11:30 A.M. at Big Sky Chapel.

ERICKSON – A Memorial Service for Marshall Erickson, 90, will be Aug 4, 10:30 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson, followed by interment with Military Honors at Sunset Hills Cemetery

HARRISON – Robert “Bob” Ren Harrison, 72, of Bozeman, passed away Mon, Feb 15, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be Sat, Aug 7, from 1 to 3 P.M. at the Eagle Mount Pavilion located at 6901 Goldenstein Lane in Bozeman.

ORIET — William “Bill” Oriet, 93, of Bozeman passed away June 12, 2021. A Memorial Service will be Aug 11, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. The family requests that any attendees who are not fully vaccinated please wear a mask.

DEMETRIADES – A Memorial Service for Donna Demetriades, 95, will be August 14, 2 P.M. at Hope Lutheran Church.

EVANS – Barbara “Bobbe” Evans, 90, of Bozeman passed away Wed, July 28. A private Graveside Service will be held.

