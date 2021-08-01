Dokken Paid Notice for Sunday, August 1, 2021 Aug 1, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BORGESON – Joanne Borgeson, 86, of Bozeman passed away Sun, July 25. A Memorial Service will be today, 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.AINSWORTH – A Memorial Service for Walter Ainsworth, 93, will be Aug 4, 11:30 A.M. at Big Sky Chapel.ERICKSON – A Memorial Service for Marshall Erickson, 90, will be Aug 4, 10:30 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson, followed by interment with Military Honors at Sunset Hills CemeteryHARRISON – Robert “Bob” Ren Harrison, 72, of Bozeman, passed away Mon, Feb 15, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be Sat, Aug 7, from 1 to 3 P.M. at the Eagle Mount Pavilion located at 6901 Goldenstein Lane in Bozeman. ORIET — William “Bill” Oriet, 93, of Bozeman passed away June 12, 2021. A Memorial Service will be Aug 11, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. The family requests that any attendees who are not fully vaccinated please wear a mask.DEMETRIADES – A Memorial Service for Donna Demetriades, 95, will be August 14, 2 P.M. at Hope Lutheran Church.EVANS – Barbara “Bobbe” Evans, 90, of Bozeman passed away Wed, July 28. A private Graveside Service will be held. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Memorial Service Military Erickson Robert Ren Harrison Pavilion Cemetery Joanne Borgeson Recommended for you