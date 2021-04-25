OSEN – James “Jim” Osen, 75, of Bozeman passed away Tuesady, April 20. A Funeral Service will be Wed, April 28, 1 a.m. at Dokken-Nelson, followed by interment with Military Honors at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
SWANK — Deloris “Dolly” Swank, 82, of Bozeman passed away Monday, Dec 21. A Graveside Service will be May 22, 11 a.m. at MeadowView Cemetery.
CATES – John Cates, 77, of Belgrade passed away Friday, April 23. Services will be announced.
