Dokken Paid Notice for Saturday, September 4, 2021 Sep 4, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BURRELL – Gary Burrell, 80, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Sept 1. Services will be announced.MANTILA – Inge Mantila, 91, of Bozeman passed away Thurs, Sept 2. A Memorial Service will be held Sept 18, 4 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. HIERONYMUS – Lois Hieronymus, 75, of Belgrade passed away Thurs, Sept 2. Services are pending. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Gary Burrell Lois Hieronymus Inge Mantila Thurs Memorial Service Pass Away Recommended for you