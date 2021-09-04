Support Local Journalism


BURRELL – Gary Burrell, 80, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Sept 1. Services will be announced.

MANTILA – Inge Mantila, 91, of Bozeman passed away Thurs, Sept 2. A Memorial Service will be held Sept 18, 4 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

HIERONYMUS – Lois Hieronymus, 75, of Belgrade passed away Thurs, Sept 2. Services are pending.

