HOPPER – Mary Hopper, 65, of Belgrade passed away Wed, Sept 22. Funeral Mass will be Sat, Sept 25, 1:30 P.M. in the Divine Mercy Academy Gymnasium, 601 W Cameron Ave., Belgrade.

ORIET – A Celebration of Life for James “Jim” Oriet will be held at 2 P.M., Sept 26, at the Manhattan High School gymnasium, 200 W. Fulton Ave in Manhattan.

WILSON — A Celebration of Life for Sam Wilson will be held Thur, Sept 30, 3:00 P.M. at The Riverhouse in Big Sky.

