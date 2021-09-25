Dokken Paid Notice for Saturday, September 25, 2021 Sep 25, 2021 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOPPER – Mary Hopper, 65, of Belgrade passed away Wed, Sept 22. Funeral Mass will be Sat, Sept 25, 1:30 P.M. in the Divine Mercy Academy Gymnasium, 601 W Cameron Ave., Belgrade.ORIET – A Celebration of Life for James “Jim” Oriet will be held at 2 P.M., Sept 26, at the Manhattan High School gymnasium, 200 W. Fulton Ave in Manhattan. WILSON — A Celebration of Life for Sam Wilson will be held Thur, Sept 30, 3:00 P.M. at The Riverhouse in Big Sky. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Celebration Belgrade Mary Hopper Gymnasium Liturgy Sam Wilson Thur James Oriet Recommended for you