Dokken Paid Notice for Saturday, September 18, 2021 Sep 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANTILA – Due to limited seating capacity, a Memorial Service for family and friends of Inge Mantila will be held on September 18, at 4 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.WAITE – A Celebration of Life for Debra Waite will be Sat, Sept 18, 1 P.M. at the Best Western GranTree Inn in the Madison-Lewis-Clark Room. BOYD – Rhonda Boyd, 66, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Sept 15. Visitation will be Sun, Sept 19, 4 to 6 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Service will be Mon, Sept 20, 11 A.M. at the Springhill Presbyterian Church Legacy Site, 9855 Walker Rd. in Belgrade.HUGHES – William Hughes, 75, of Helena passed away Thur, Sept 9. A Graveside Service will be Sept 25, 11 A.M. at MeadowView Cemetery. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service William Hughes Rhonda Boyd Inge Mantila Thur Helena Debra Waite Recommended for you