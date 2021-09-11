Dokken Paid Notice for Saturday, September 11, 2021 Sep 11, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOCKEL – Marilyn Mockel, 87, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Sept 9. Funeral Services will be held this Sun, Sept 12, at 1:30 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery. COEY – Evelyn Coey, 80, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Sept 5. Visitation will be held Mon, Sept 13, at 10 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson with a Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cemetery Interment Funeral Service Bozeman Evelyn Coey Dokken-nelson Funeral Service Marilyn Mockel Recommended for you