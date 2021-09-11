Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MOCKEL – Marilyn Mockel, 87, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Sept 9. Funeral Services will be held this Sun, Sept 12, at 1:30 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

COEY – Evelyn Coey, 80, of Bozeman passed away Sun, Sept 5. Visitation will be held Mon, Sept 13, at 10 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson with a Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you