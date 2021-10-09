Support Local Journalism


HAUGAN – A Celebration of Life for Michael Haugan will be Sat, Oct 9, 12:30 P.M. at 560 Clovehitch Rd. in Belgrade.

KAMPS – Lidea Kamps, 82, of Manhattan passed away Thur, Oct 7. Visitation will be Mon, Oct 11, 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be Tue, Oct 12, 11 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 12 P.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.

