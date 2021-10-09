Dokken Paid Notice for Saturday, October 9, 2021 Oct 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAUGAN – A Celebration of Life for Michael Haugan will be Sat, Oct 9, 12:30 P.M. at 560 Clovehitch Rd. in Belgrade. KAMPS – Lidea Kamps, 82, of Manhattan passed away Thur, Oct 7. Visitation will be Mon, Oct 11, 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Graveside Service will be Tue, Oct 12, 11 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 12 P.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lidea Kamps Michael Haugan Thur Celebration Belgrade Churchill Cemetery Memorial Service Recommended for you