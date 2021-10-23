Dokken Paid Notice for Saturday, October 23, 2021 Oct 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SLATER – A Memorial Service for Dan Slater will be today at 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson. To view the live webcast please visit www.dokkennelson.com.HANRAHAN – An Open House for Jim Hanrahan will be today from 3 to 4:30 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. HUMPHREY – Curt Humphrey, 80, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Oct 7. A Graveside Service will be Wed, Oct 27, 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Curt Humphrey Memorial Service Dokken-nelson Jim Hanrahan Bozeman Dan Slater Open House Recommended for you