SLATER – A Memorial Service for Dan Slater will be today at 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson. To view the live webcast please visit www.dokkennelson.com.

HANRAHAN – An Open House for Jim Hanrahan will be today from 3 to 4:30 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

HUMPHREY – Curt Humphrey, 80, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Oct 7. A Graveside Service will be Wed, Oct 27, 10 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

