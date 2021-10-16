Support Local Journalism


KLOMPIEN – Ruth Klompien, 83, of Manhattan passed away Thur, Oct 14. A Graveside Service will be Mon, Oct 18, 11 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

UNDERWOOD – Barbara L. Underwood, 83, of Manhattan passed away Mon, Oct 11. A Memorial Service will be Oct 29, 2 P.M. at Grace Bible Church in the Fireside Room.

