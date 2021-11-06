Dokken Paid Notice for Saturday, November 6, 2021 Nov 6, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NICHOLS – David Nichols, 80, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Nov 4. A Visitation will be Nov 15, 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Service will be Nov 16, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Interment will be Nov 18, 11 A.M. in Dillon at Mountain View Cemetery. ROBINSON – George Robinson, 83, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Nov 3. At his request, no services will be held. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman George Robinson David Nichols Interment Pass Away Mountain View Cemetery Recommended for you