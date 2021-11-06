Support Local Journalism


NICHOLS – David Nichols, 80, of Bozeman passed away Thur, Nov 4. A Visitation will be Nov 15, 6 to 8 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. A Funeral Service will be Nov 16, 11 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Interment will be Nov 18, 11 A.M. in Dillon at Mountain View Cemetery.

ROBINSON – George Robinson, 83, of Bozeman passed away Wed, Nov 3. At his request, no services will be held.

