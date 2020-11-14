MAKI – A Celebration of Life for Aaron Maki, 42, will be Tuesday, November 17, 12 Noon, at Journey Church.
BOS – Gary Bos, 80, of Belgrade passed away Tuesday, November 10. A Graveside Service will be Tuesday, November 17, 11 a.m., at Hills Cemetery. A Memorial Service will follow at 12 Noon, at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church.
POTTS – Herb Potts, 90, of Belgrade passed away Tuesday, October 27. Private Family Services will be held.
TAYLOR – Brandy Taylor, 44, of Manhattan passed away Thursday, November 12. No services are planned at this time.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.