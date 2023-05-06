Let the news come to you

APPLE — Brock Apple, 32, of Belgrade passed away Tue, May 2. A Celebration of Life will be Tue, May 9, 4 P.M. at The Commons.

LANPHEAR- A Celebration of Life Reception will be held for Shawna Lanphear on May 17, 11 to 1 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.


MCQUISTON — Dorothy McQuiston, 97, of Bozeman passed away Wed, May 3. A Celebration of Life will be May 27, 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

