MONROE – Richard “Dick” Monroe, 86, of Bozeman passed away Mon, May 23. Services will be announced.

JENSEN – Robert “Bob” Jensen, 92, of Bozeman passed away Fri, May 20. A Mass will be offered for the repose of his soul, on Sun, May 29, 10:30 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

