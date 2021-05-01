BROUWER – A Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Cena Brouwer will be held on Saturday, May 8, at 11 a.m. at the Manhattan Christian Reformed Church, Churchill. Immediately after the service, there will be a reception in the fellowship hall. Private graveside services will be held prior to the service at 10 a.m. at the Churchill cemetery.
CATES – A Celebration of Life for John Cates, 77, will be today, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 57 Lawn Rain Dr. in Bozeman. A private memorial will be held prior.
GRAY – A Celebration of Life for Shon Gray will be May 15, 11 a.m. at the Yellowstone Jet Center.
HALL – Deanna Hall, 81, of Bozeman passed away Tuesday, April 27. No services are planned at this time.
