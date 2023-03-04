Let the news come to you

BURTON — A Graveside Service for Susie Burton will be held Wed, Mar 8, at 1 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service and reception at 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.


